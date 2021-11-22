Russian Security Council chief discussed security with Sri Lankan counterpart

COLOMBO, November 22. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Sri Lankan Defense Secretary Kamal Gunaratne held consultations on security in Colombo. They discussed, among other things, strengthening anti-terrorist cooperation, the press service of Russia’s Security Council reported on Monday.

"The prospects for deepening cooperation between Russia and Sri Lanka have been discussed with the participation of representatives of ministries and departments of both countries," the message reads. It states that the emphasis was put on "intensification of bilateral anti-terrorist cooperation, including the sharing of analytical materials on individuals and organizations involved in terrorist activities."

Furthermore, the sides discussed in detail the threats in the field of information security, measures to combat crimes with the use of information and communication technologies. "Military and technical cooperation were also on the agenda, topics related to ensuring socio-political stability and rule of law, sanitary and epidemiological well-being," the Security Council’s press service said.