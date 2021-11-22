Moscow expects to maintain stability in Kyrgyzstan ahead of elections

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Kyrgyzstan’s political forces will according to the law in the run-up to the parliamentary elections, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported on Monday at negotiations with Kyrgyz Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov.

"Parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 28 in the republic. Taking into account the large-scale tasks to accelerate socio-economic development, it is of great importance to maintain stability in society," the Russian prime minister said.

"We expect that all political forces will follow the law, in the interests of strengthening the statehood of Kyrgyzstan," Mishustin pointed out.

"I’d like to make assurances that Kyrgyzstan is our strategic partner and a Russian ally, our relations are friendly and fraternal," Mishustin stated. "I expect that under your leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s government and the presidential administration will continue to strengthen cooperation with Moscow and develop cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union, and will continue to provide favorable working conditions for Russian companies and investors," he said to Japarov.