Russian Security Council chief arrives in Sri Lanka, bringing along Sputnik V deliveries

COLOMBO, November 22. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev arrived on a working visit in Sri Lanka, and onboard his plane is a shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to the country, the Security Council press service said on Monday.

"The plane that carried Nikolai Patrushev, also delivered a shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine as humanitarian aid from Moscow to Colombo,’’ the statement said.

Earlier, the press service said the head of the Security Council was scheduled to hold Russian-Sri Lankan security consultations in the South Asian island nation on November 22.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020 to become the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine. The jab has now been registered in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people.