Russian, UN officials discuss humanitarian situation in Syria

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Imran Riza discussed the humanitarian situation in the Arab republic amid the pandemic and the growing economic hardship at a meeting in Damascus.

"The parties discussed the current humanitarian situation in Syria against the backdrop of urgent needs for the Syrian people in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, mounting economic hardship and the negative impact of the illegal unilateral sanctions," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement released on Monday.

The ministry emphasized "the need to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 2585, which provides for increased humanitarian access through the Lines of Contact, the extension of comprehensive assistance to the Syrian people and early rehabilitation projects of Syria’s civilian infrastructure."

The meeting was held on November 20.