Washington should heed experts recommending to influence Kiev, Russian Embassy says

WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the US hopes that Washington will heed expert opinions with regards to the need to influence Ukraine in order for Kiev to implement its obligations within the framework of the Minsk Accords, according to its statement published on Facebook on Friday.

"We take note of the words of White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki concerning the support of the efforts to settle the conflict in Donbass in accordance with the Minsk Agreements," the document stressed. "The Embassy paid attention to the discussions among local political experts on the issue of ceasing the bloodshed in the Ukrainian South-East," it noted.

"We definitely welcome the logic of experts who give weighted and sound hints for the US Administration rather than Russophobic cliches. First of all, this concerns Kiev which must stop the sabotage of the Minsk Agreements at long last," the statement said. "We hope that the US Government will heed sound judgments and influence ‘the strategic partner’ so that the latter fulfills its obligations in close cooperation with Donetsk and Lugansk," the embassy emphasized.

At a regular briefing on Friday, Psaki said that Washington welcomed a number of statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin that he made at the expanded board of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday. "Putin’s speech […] touched on a range of topics, including US-Russian relations and the need to maintain dialogue to address many disagreements. We agree," she said.

Additionally, the spokeswoman noted that Washington supported Putin’s statements on a peaceful resolution of the Donbass conflict. "We welcomed President Putin’s statement about resolving the Donbass conflict peacefully using the Minsk Agreements," she said. According to her, the US supports "reenergized efforts to reach a settlement under the Minsk framework" and calls "for immediate steps to restore the July 20 ceasefire.".