Putin, Uzbek president call for preventing use of IT for terrorist, criminal purposes

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan have called on the world community to take efforts to prevent the use of IT technologies for terrorist and criminal purposes and for purposes of interfering into domestic affairs of other countries.

"The heads of state call on the world community to take measures to prevent the use of information and communications technologies for the military political purposes running counter to international law, for taking hostile steps and committing acts of aggression, to prevent the use of these technologies for terrorist and other criminal purposes, and for undermining countries’ sovereignty and interfering into their domestic affairs," the two leaders said in a joint statement on cooperation in the sphere of international information security adopted on Friday after their talks.

"Taking into account the trans-border nature of information and communications technologies," the leaders are convinced that national measures on ensuring information security should be supplemented with consolidated actions at the bilateral, regional and global levels, since "rapid and efficient response to challenges and threats in the information sphere require joint efforts of the entire international community," the statement says.