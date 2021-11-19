OSCE chief calls negotiations with Lavrov ‘constructive’

STOCKHOLM, November 19. /TASS/. Swedish Foreign Minister and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde said her negotiations on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were contructive.

"Thank you [Foreign Minister] Lavrov for constructive talks in Moscow today. Finding solutions to crises and conflicts in our region in line with international law and OSCE commitments is essential. Situation in and around Ukraine high on agenda. Stressed importance of OSCE SMM (Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine - TASS)," she wrote on Twitter.

During the talks, the cooperation within the OSCE was discussed for seeking solutions to conflicts and crises, and bilateral issues. This is the second visit of Anne Linde to Moscow as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.