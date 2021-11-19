Russian, Uzbek presidents to adopt statement on information security

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev will adopt a joint statement on cooperation in ensuring information security during their meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"[Today] is the day of Russian-Uzbek relations, [it is] very important, Uzbekistan is our strategic partner and our ally. Very extensive work has been done by both countries before this visit. Many documents are signed on the sidelines. We will also provide all the information," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

"The presidents will adopt a joint statement over their cooperation in ensuring international information security. This is not a signed document, it is a joint statement that is being adopted. There will be a conversation between Putin and Mirziyoyev, then contacts will continue in the format of a working breakfast," Peskov specified.

Furthermore, Putin has an operational meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday, the Kremlin will also report on issues that will be on the agenda.

This morning, the Russian leader had a phone conversation with the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Peskov said.