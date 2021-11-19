Russia to discuss with NATO countries alliance’s impact on European security — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. NATO’s activity in Europe will be on the agenda of Russia’s discussions with the alliance’s member-countries in the context of security on the continent, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Friday.

"NATO-related issues in the context of European security issues will remain on the agenda in our political contacts with all member-countries of the alliance that will be prepared to discuss this theme," he said.

The condition of Russia-NATO relations was one of the issues on the agenda of 2+2 talks in Paris by Russian and French foreign and defense ministers, Grushko said.