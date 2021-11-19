Putin meets Uzbek president, says he has high regard for his achievements

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin on Friday met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, congratulated him on his reelection and said that he held his achievements in high regard.

"I’d like to congratulate you on a convincing victory in the elections,’’ Putin said. ‘’We discussed it many times when you were making the first steps as president that the work ahead was big and complicated, but you are doing perfectly well.’’

"You are confidently making progress and improving the country’s affairs,’’ Putin went on to say. ‘’The result is visible and people are seeing and feeling it.’’

Uzbekistan held presidential elections at the end of October, which had five candidates including Mirziyoyev in the running. Mirziyoyev won reelection for a five-year term, garnering 80% of the vote. Mirziyoyev was first elected president at special elections in 2016, following the death of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, who had ruled the Central Asian country since 1989.