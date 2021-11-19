Russia supports pluralism, forces ideas on no one, MFA spokeswoman tells conference

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia supports the diversity of opinions and the right of every country to choose its development path, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a conference on Friday.
Russia doesn’t force its approaches on anyone, unlike the proponents of some liberal concepts, she said at the 2nd conference titled the Peoples of Russia organized by the Federal Agency for Nationalities.
"Unlike ultra-liberals that aggressively promote new ethical standards, now dubbed as the ‘new normal,’ by issuing what’s effectively ultimatums that require the rejection of traditionalism, we don’t force our views on anyone," she said. "This is of critical importance."
Opponents of traditional views are often unprepared for "fair and open competition" that implies that choices should be based on a competitive basis, rather than through the prohibition of something, she said.
Russia in these conditions has to make a case that every country has the right to its own vision of its development, its economic model and cultural path, she said.
"The voice of our country is in defense of pluralism, to diverse points of view," she said. "We are very confident of our right to live as we see fit."
Many countries support this approach, as shown by many international conferences, she said. It "helps Russia’s authority to grow among the proponents of conflict-free transition to true multipolarity in international affairs," she said.
Some other countries "aggressively force their agendas" on others, forcibly promote their values and reject any alternatives, she said.
Russia’s foreign policy seeks equitable cooperation among states while honoring fair economic competition, equal security for all and fair distribution of globalization’s benefits.