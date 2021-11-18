Russia’s security chief: Dates for new Putin-Biden talks ‘will not be dragged on’

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said he hoped that a decision on the dates for new summit talks between Russia and the United States will not be dragged on.

"The topics [for the talks] will be approved. I believe that the contacts will not be dragged on," Patrushev said on air of Russia’s Channel One TV channel when he was asked about the possible dates for summit talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States.

Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a telephone conversation on Wednesday. The press service of the Russian Security Council said after the talks that they agreed to begin joint work on the improvement of the atmosphere in the Russian-US relations and to increase the level of trust between the countries.

Earlier this month, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that no exact dates were set yet in regard to mooted online summit talks between the US and Russian presidents, but "everything was possible."

Putin and Biden held a summit in Geneva on June 16. It was their first face-to-face meeting as well as the first Russia-US summit since 2018. The event was proposed by the US side. Putin noted after the summit talks that Moscow and Washington could agree on the rules of behavior in the fields of strategic stability, cyber security and regional conflicts.