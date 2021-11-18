Putin urges diplomats to increase attention to compatriots living abroad

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian diplomats must increase their attention to compatriots living abroad and to preservation of the general Russian cultural identity, President Vladimir Putin said at the Foreign Ministry expanded board meeting Thursday.

"Among other priority tasks standing before the diplomatic service, I would like to point out the need to increase attention to strengthening of ties with compatriots living abroad, protection of their interests, and preservation of the general Russian cultural identity, as well as streamlining of procedure of provision of Russian citizenship to our compatriots," Putin said.

He noted that this issue is shared between several ministries and agencies.

"However, the Foreign Ministry must work on this as well," the head of state said.

"Overall, would be a right thing to outline optimal paths for the implementation of the creative potential of the multi-million Russian world. Undoubtedly, it is important to keep creating an atmosphere of good-neighborliness, security and cooperation on the post-Soviet territory," Putin concluded.