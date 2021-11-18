Foreign policy should ensure favorable conditions for Russia’s development — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign policy should continue to ensure favorable conditions for the country’s development and its security, President Vladimir Putin told an expanded board meeting of the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

"The main thing is that our foreign policy should continue to function to ensure the most favorable, safe conditions for the development of Russia, the settlement of large-scale social and economic tasks, as well as the better quality and standard of living of our people," Putin said.

"Based on this, Russia is committed to the development of partnership, mutually advantageous and constructive relations with all countries and regional associations. We will proactively participate in international efforts to counter common challenges and threats," the Russian president added.

"Regretfully, terrorism and trans-border crime, the spread of weapons of mass destruction, poverty, inequality, climate change and degradation of the environment are still among them," Putin stressed.

Putin reiterated that the agenda of the meeting included priority tasks for the future, with a glance to the amendments to the constitution that also deal with the country’s foreign policy.

"It is important that our Basic Law now enshrines such fundamental directives and values as loyalty to the Fatherland, respect for the native language, history, culture, traditions of our ancestors, that is - everything that unites our people around common ideals, determines the vector of the development of a sovereign, independent, peaceful Russian state, an active member of the world community," the president stressed.

Concrete fronts of foreign policy, diplomatic activity are to be formalized in the updated version of the foreign policy concept currently underway. "Along with the approved in summer national security strategy, this document will in practice be a roadmap for the Foreign Ministry as well as other ministries and agencies," the president summed up.