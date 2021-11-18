Russia upholds its forestry, peaceful nuclear energy interests in Glasgow, says envoy

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The results of the Glasgow-hosted COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference have turned out to be more favorable for Russia than expected earlier as Moscow managed to protect its interests in the forest and nuclear sectors, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev said at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"I believe that for us the results [of the conference] turned out to be even more favorable than we had expected. We obviously defended our interests in the forest sector. Nonetheless, so everyone understands, this is not only the work of a single COP, we geared up for that. I had a number of meetings and consultations on the issues of the forest sector long before Glasgow. We contacted our colleagues both in Vienna, in Madrid, and in London. <…> On the spot, I straightforwardly shared our claims and our aspirations, but I have to hand it to the British since they heard us out here, and we held a dialogue," he said.

The forest projects were a priority for the Russian delegation, Edelgeriyev said, adding though that it was an immediate goal. The development of peaceful nuclear energy was another issue, equally important for Russia, he noted.

"I believe we carried it out smoothly, we had a certain strategy in the peaceful nuclear energy area, and principally it worked as we planned," the presidential envoy concluded.