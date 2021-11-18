Russian, Kazakh foreign ministers discuss bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. During a phone conversation on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi discussed bilateral cooperation in the development of agreements reached earlier at the high and highest levels, and the schedule of upcoming contacts.

"The foreign ministers exchanged opinions on key aspects of bilateral cooperation in the development of agreements reached earlier at the high and highest levels, and discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts and preparations for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022. Ministers noted progressive development of the multifaceted Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance," the statement by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry says.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Kazakh side.