Russian, US senior security officials discussed Ukraine, migration crisis, Kremlin affirms

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed Ukraine and the refugee situation on the Belarusian border with the European Union in their recent phone call, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Indeed, Patrushev and Sullivan had a conversation in continuation of the understanding that was reached at the Geneva summit [between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in June]. They compared both countries’ positions in areas where dialogue is underway, that is, strategical stability and cybersecurity," Peskov pointed out. "They exchanged views on pressing issues, including Ukraine and the refugee situation on the Belarusian-Polish border," the Kremlin spokesman added.

According to Peskov, the conversation between Patrushev and Sullivan was "part of preparations for the much-expected top-level contact." "There is no specific agreement on dates yet. Together with the US side, we will inform you when the dates are set," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

Peskov told reporters earlier in the month that there was no specific agreement on a Putin-Biden meeting but "everything is possible."