Russian, Uzbek Presidents to discuss situation in Afghanistan during meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev will discuss the situation in Afghanistan during their meeting in Moscow on Friday, November 19, the Kremlin press service reported.

"It is planned to discuss the key issues of the further development of the Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance with the emphasis on trade and investment and humanitarian cooperation as well as current international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The Kremlin press service added that "a substantial package of bilateral documents was prepared for the signing" and reiterated that on November 16-18, the Interregional Cooperation Forum, the Russia-Uzbekistan Education Forum and the Russia-Uzbekistan Media Forum were held.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS about the upcoming meeting of the two leaders.