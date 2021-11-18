Putin’s visit to India in the works, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated visit to India is being put together, and the Kremlin will announce the exact dates in due time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Thursday.

"Actually, the preparation of the visit by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to India is on the agenda. We will make an official announcement in due time and inform you of the exact dates," Peskov assured.

Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma said earlier in an interview with TASS that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planned for December 2021. The summit is expected to yield a number of agreements, including in the area of defense.