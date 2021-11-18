Russia not maintaining political cooperation with new Afghan authorities, envoy affirms

KABUL, November 18. /TASS/. At present, Moscow is not maintaining political cooperation with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) that is now in power in Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov told reporters on Thursday.

"There is currently no political cooperation with the new Afghan authorities," he pointed out.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Thursday that three military transport planes from the Russian Aerospace Forces had departed the Chkalovsky airfield for Afghanistan to evacuate over 380 people at the Russian president's order.

After the United States announced plans for its troop pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under its control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced a new Afghan government consisting only of the movement’s members, the majority of whom are ethnic Pashtuns. Many countries stated that the government was not inclusive and called on the Taliban to include members of ethnic minorities and women in the cabinet.