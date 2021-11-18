Russia, US have understanding on contact between Putin, Biden in near future, envoy says

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. Russia and the US have an understanding on arranging another contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in the near future, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told journalists on Wednesday in response to a question by TASS.

"Currently, both sides have an understanding on holding the next meeting [of the two leaders] in the near future. At the same time, it is too early to talk about any specifics," the diplomat said.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted earlier, so far no exact dates had been set for a contact between Putin and Biden, promising to provide information as soon as an agreement is reached.

Additionally, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev had another phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday. According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, these talks were held "within the framework of preparing the upcoming highest-level contacts" between the two countries.

Earlier in November, the Kremlin spokesman specified that there had been no specific agreements on interaction between Putin and Biden yet but "everything is possible." The Kommersant newspaper, citing sources, said that before the year’s end the presidents may interact in an online format and early next year - in person, but this was a preliminary schedule and details had not been coordinated. On November 8, in response to a question by a TASS correspondent, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US administration at the moment was not ready to announce whether Putin and Biden could meet in person or online before the end of the year.