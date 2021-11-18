First humanitarian aid shipment from Russia delivered to Kabul — agency

TEHRAN, November 18. /TASS/. A Russian humanitarian aid shipment has been delivered to Kabul's airport. Afghanistan's Aamaj News agency reported that the country has received humanitarian aid from Russia for the first time since the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan.

Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said earlier in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper that the Russian Defense Ministry would deliver 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on November 18. According to the envoy, there will be two more shipments, over 100 tonnes of aid will be provided to Afghanistan.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.