Russia to send food and medicine to Afghanistan soon, says envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 18. / TASS /. Russia is going to deliver food, medicine and essential goods to Afghanistan in the near future, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Russian envoy emphasized that the current primary task was to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. "We welcome the rapid actions taken by the UN in this direction as well as the well-established interaction with the local authorities," Nebenzya noted.

"<…> We are also ready to make our contribution to this common endeavor. In the near future, we will send food, medicines and essential goods to Afghanistan," the Russian diplomat said, expressing the hope the key funders would also demonstrate the generosity in such a critical situation.

Meanwhile, Nebenzya stated that despite the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ (OCHA) efforts and the increasing fund programs, the Afghan social and economic problems could not be solved without unfreezing its financial assets. The Russian diplomat stressed that, as the UN representatives noted, the country was going to face the inevitable economic collapse.

The economic situation in Afghanistan remains extremely challenging since a significant part of the country’s financial assets is frozen by the US. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have already several times requested Washington to unfreeze Afghan state reserves, however, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the relevant decisions will depend on the Taliban’s further steps.

The situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US had announced its intention to withdraw its forces in the spring. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country. On September 6, the Taliban gained full control over Afghanistan, and on September 7, the radicals announced the new interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.