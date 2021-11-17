Russian delegation, Assad discuss return to peaceful life in Syria - lawmaker

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A Russian delegation met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday to discuss a friendship treaty between Moscow and Damascus along with the return to a peaceful life in Syria, Dmitry Sablin, deputy chairman of the defense committee of Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament), told reporters.

"Today, members of the Russian inter-agency delegation, which is visiting Syria, met with Syria’s President [Bashar al-Assad]. The issues related to the return to a peaceful life in the country were touched upon," Said Sablin, the first deputy chairman of the Russian veteran organization Combat Brotherhood.

"I told the president about Moscow’s readiness to sign a treaty of friendship and cooperation with Damascus, the capital of Syria. He warmly supported the idea," he said.

Sablin said that he gave as a present "a Russian language textbook, which was made by the Moscow government specially for Syria, to President [al-Assad] whose children learn Russian."

Among the members of the Russian delegation attending the meeting were Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for the return of refugees, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, Russia’s Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov and State Duma Deputy Speaker Anna Kuznetsova.

A meeting of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for the return of refugees and the return to a peaceful life took place on Tuesday.

Sablin recalled that "the Russian delegation brought to Syria more than 1,600 tonnes of humanitarian aid, starting from medical equipment and finishing with food and children’s toys.".