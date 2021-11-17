CIS strategic relations tested to limits during pandemic, says Russian security chief

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The strategic ties within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have been tested to the limits amid the pandemic, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev reported on Wednesday.

"We believe that under the pandemic’s severe conditions, our countries’ strategic relations have passed the endurance test," Patrushev told an annual meeting of the Secretaries of the CIS Member Security Councils. According to his opinion, "this was facilitated by joint measures and close cooperation."

The Russian security chief revealed that CIS member states "actively stepped up cooperation to ensure international security."

Patrushev focused on efforts to curb offences in the digital sphere. "The National Computer Incident Response and Coordination Center along with the relevant bodies of its CIS partners performed early warnings of targeted attacks on a regular basis, curbing the spread of malware, countering other types of attacks on information resources," he noted. Patrushev specified that "such activity is also carried out within the framework of the CSTO Consultative Coordination Center.".