Lavrov denies allegations of Russia’s political pressure on Moldova regarding gas

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denies allegations made by Western top diplomats regarding the political pressure applied by Russia on Moldova when reaching gas agreements.

"Certain our Western colleagues, including notably more active High Representative of the European Union Mr. [Josep] Borrell, somehow decided possible to blame the Russian Federation for applying political pressure on Moldova when commenting on these positive agreements. This is not so," Lavrov said at the press conference.

Russia and Moldova established a mutually beneficial algorithm of joint work on the gas issue, the top diplomat said. "When economic entities, business companies, Gazprom and Moldovagaz in our case, agree upon something, it means that they are satisfied with terms underlying such agreement. To the point, Ms. [Maia] Sandu commented on agreements on October 29 exactly in this way," Lavrov added.

The parties agree to continue negotiations within the framework of specific formats as regards previous settlements for earlier gas supplies, he noted.