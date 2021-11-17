Chief of Moscow-led security bloc slams ‘destructive’ information pressure

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The use of today’s information and communications technologies have become a tool for wielding a destructive influence on countries throughout the world, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said at a meeting on Wednesday.

"The use of modern information and communications technologies has become a tool to wield a destructive influence on the social, political and economic situation of countries,’’ he said at the ninth meeting of the CIS security council chiefs. ‘’Information pressure is morphing into information aggression these days.’’

Zas said he was alarmed by the trend to replace traditional moral and cultural values. The powerful potential of media and internet resources is being used to promote and instill stereotypes that are alien to human nature, the official said.