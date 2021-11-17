Russia takes note of Moldova’s statements about readiness for dialogue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia takes note of the statements by the new leadership of Moldova about readiness for constructive interaction and shares this attitude, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said when opening negotiations with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nikolai Popescu.

"We hear repeated statements by the new leadership of the Republic of Moldova about their readiness for constructive, pragmatic cooperation with Russia. And we share this attitude and will be interested in continuing our bilateral relations," he said.

"The country is historically close [to Russia], and proceeding from the principles of pragmatism, mutual consideration of interests I think we will be able to promote our ties on a mutually beneficial basis in the interests of our peoples and our countries," the Russian top diplomat said.

Lavrov stressed that the parties will discuss a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda. In particular, he noted Moscow’s interest in the final settlement in Transnistria.

"Of course, it will be useful to exchange views on the international agenda and the situation in Europe, the situation that we are now observing in general in the geopolitical context in the international arena," he went on.

"The Transnistrian settlement, of course, should also be among our priorities. We are interested in the final settlement of this issue within the principles that were approved by all," he said.

Lavrov also noted that on November 19, Russia and Moldova mark the anniversary of signing the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, which took place in Moscow in 2001.

"I am convinced that, despite all the twists and turns of these 20 years in our cooperation, this universal document retains its significance and allows us to develop relations in the interests, as I said, of our countries and peoples," he said.