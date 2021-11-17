Dates for Putin-Biden online summit meeting still to be finalized — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Moscow will announce in advance when an agreement on an online summit meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States is reached, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, Peskov said "there is still no clear-cut timeframe regarding contacts of two presidents."

"We will inform you once the agreement [on the talks] is reached," he added.

Peskov told journalists earlier in the month that no exact dates were set yet in regard to mooted online summit talks between the US and Russian presidents, but "everything was possible."

Putin and Biden held a summit in Geneva on June 16. It was their first face-to-face meeting as well as the first Russia-US summit since 2018. The event was proposed by the US side. Putin noted after the summit talks that Moscow and Washington could agree on the rules of behavior in the fields of strategic stability, cyber security and regional conflicts.

Earlier this week, US President Biden held online summit talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Their virtual meeting lasted for more than three hours.