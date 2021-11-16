Russia reiterates readiness to discuss space security issues with US - foreign ministry

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia reiterates its readiness to discuss the entire spectrum of issues of space security with the United States and all other concerned countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We reiterate our readiness for discussing the entire spectrum of issues of space security with all countries concerned, including the United States. We are convinced that the beginning of talks on an international agreement banning the deployment of any weapons in outer space, the use or threat of the use of force against space objects or with their help is the right way toward reducing tensions and removing countries’ concerns in the context of ensuring the security of space activities," she said.

According to Zakharova, Russia thinks it necessary to waste no time and begin working on an international legal instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space.

"Unlike Washington, Russia has never committed to paper in its doctrines a goal of attaining military superiority in outer space. On the contrary, from the very beginning of the space exploration era, we have been sticking to the policy of preventing an arms race in outer space and using it for peaceful purposes. Bearing this in mind, we think it necessary to waste no time and begin work on an international legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space," she said, adding that this work can be based on the Russian-Chinese draft treaty on the prevention of the deployment of weapons in outer space. "The agreement we suggest might include a ban on the deployment of any types of weapons in outer space, the use of force or threat of the use of force in outer space, from outer space and in respect of outer space," she said, adding that Russia calls on countries to undertake certain liabilities in this area.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the tests conducted by the Russian defense ministry on November 16, when a defunct Russian satellite was successfully struck, were organized in strict compliance with international law. "In the light of numerous media inquiries, we need to provide some explanations following the Russian defense ministry’s test on November 15, when the defunct Russian Tselina-D spacecraft that has been orbiting since 1982 was struck. These tests were conducted in strict compliance with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, and was not aimed against anyone," she noted.

"Taking into account the timing of the tests and the orbit parameters, the fragments posed no threat or problems to other orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities," she stressed. "These fragments were put on Russia’s register of the system of outer space control."

"It was done as part of the Russian defense ministry’s regular activities geared to ensure the country’s combat capability aimed at preventing any sudden damage to the country’s security in outer space and on Earth by means of existing and future space weapons of other countries," she said.