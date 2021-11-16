Moscow ready to help settle migration crisis at Polish-Belarusian border — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow is doing everything it can in the interests of settling the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border and is ready to help find a solution to it, but thinks that a key condition is establishing direct dialogue between Brussels and Minsk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As you know, we are doing our best to help settle this crisis. Representatives of several European Union countries, including Germany and France, have asked President [of Russian Vladimir] Putin to help," he said. "We have been asked to help and we are ready to help. But the key condition is the establishment of direct dialogue between the European Union and Belarus."

"It is a good thing that a telephone conversation between German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and President [of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko finally took place. <…> I hope that common sense will win the upper hand on the Polish side of the border," he noted.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier the country’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey had held a telephone conversation with German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and they had agreed that the Belarusian foreign minister would maintain contact with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a bid to settle the crisis.

Also on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. The Russian leader drew the attention of his French counterpart to the cruelty Polish border guards were treating the refugees at the border with Belarus with. He stressed the need to discuss the problems directly between the EU and Belarusian leaders.

The migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deteriorated dramatically on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border and have been staying in the border area ever since. From time to time they try to break through the fences and cross into Poland, but are stopped by Polish law enforcers.