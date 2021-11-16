Russia demands Poland stop arbitrary treatment of RT France’s journalists — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow demands Warsaw immediately stop the arbitrary treatment of journalists working for the RT France TV channel, who were detained on the Polish-Belarusian border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Tuesday.

According to Lavrov, the Polish side’s goal right now is to hide its actions from the public. "Journalists aren’t just let in there. Reporters from CNN, the BBC and other Western newspapers and TV channels are working on the Belarusian side and are voicing serious misunderstanding over the fact that they are just not allowed to the Polish side," he said.

RT France’s reporters "were detained and taken somewhere where they were charged and fined," Lavrov said. "We demand this arbitrary treatment stop immediately."