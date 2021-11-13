Russian representative re-elected to UN International Law Commission

UNITED NATIONS, November 13. /TASS/. A representative of Russia has been re-elected to the International Law Commission (ILC) of the UN General Assembly, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN told journalists on Friday.

The statement noted that on November 12, within the framework of the UN General Assembly, elections were held to the International Law Commission. According to the statement, the Russian member of the commission, Director of the Legal Department of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Evgeny Zagaynov was re-elected to the new lineup of the ILC by a majority vote in the conditions of intense competition (seven candidates to three seats from the group of Eastern European states).

The ILS is a subsidiary organ of the UN General Assembly engaged in the issues of codification and the progressive development of international law. It has traditionally included leading Soviet and Russian experts on international law.