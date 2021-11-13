EU countries reject consultations on crisis on Polish-Belarusian border, diplomat says

UNITED NATIONS, November 13. /TASS/. Western countries are attempting to shift the blame for the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border to Minsk while deploying troops in the area and rejecting consultations with Minsk on settling the situation, Director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights of the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Lukyantsev said at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly Third Committee on Friday.

"Despite the importance of the subject discussed (fighting human trafficking - TASS), certain Western states decided to use this discussion for their opportunistic goals. We condemn the attempts of these countries to settle political scores with the resolution’s author, groundlessly accusing him of igniting the migration crisis in Europe. We think it is inadmissible to shift the blame for the ongoing migration crisis to Minsk," he said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the flow of refugees from the Middle East was caused by the West’s actions there. "One should ask some EU member states why they reject Minsk’s offers to hold appropriate consultations to resolve the migration problem and moreover deployed troops on borders," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, "an impression is being shaped that the EU does not aspire to settle the acute humanitarian crisis yet tries to use the current situation in the fight with a political opponent."

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.