Russia to respond asymmetrically to West’s unfriendly steps in strategic stability area

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. Russia will respond asymmetrically to the West’s unfriendly steps in the area of strategic stability, if need be, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council.

"Strategic stability was discussed in detail [during the meeting], including in the context of the new challenges that emerged after the United States’ withdrawal from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty," he said. "We reiterated our commitment to a restrained approach, our intention not to create artificial problems. But, naturally, we will respond to unfriendly steps taken by the West. We will give tit-for-tat response and will also respond asymmetrically, if and when necessary."

According to Lavrov, the Russian side also expressed concern over a possibility of an arms race in outer space. "Such plans have been openly announced by the United States and France has recently come out with a similar initiative," he said.

"We drew attention to the initiative of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, who declared a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of missiles banned under the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, ground-based missiles until the US deploys such missiles in corresponding world regions," the minister added.