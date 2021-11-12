Lavrov says he met with president of Republic of Congo on sidelines of Libya conference

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held lengthy talks with President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso on the sidelines of the Libya international conference in Paris, Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

"I had a lengthy comprehensive conversation with the president of the Republic of Congo. He visited Moscow not long ago, where he had agreements with President Putin. We discussed how these agreements are being implemented. In general, they are being implemented quite well, but there are a number of issues that require more attention," he said.

According to Lavrov, it concerns economic cooperation.

"It is about [economic] projects that are being negotiated between companies and agencies of the Republic of Congo and Russia," Lavrov said.