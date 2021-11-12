Lavrov says discussed crisis at Belarus’ borders with EU with European Council president

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he discussed the migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland and Lithuania with European Council President Charles Michel.

"We spoke today about it [the migration crisis’ with the European Council president," he told a news conference.

The migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland and Lithuania deteriorated dramatically on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants.

EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.