Moscow invites Paris to discuss ways out of dead end in Russia-EU relations - Lavrov

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. Russia has suggested ways out of the dead end in Russia-EU relations be discussed by the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after the Council’s meeting.

"We suggested ways out of the dead end in our relations with the European Union be discussed, and recalled that we welcomed [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron’s idea to build an architecture of European security together with Russia rather than against it," he said.