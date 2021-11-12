Russia against unilateral politically motivated restrictions in economy — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow supports abandoning unilateral politically motivated restrictions in the global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday via a video link at the APEC summit.

"Russia is against the protectionism in the global economy, supports abandoning the use of unilateral politically motivated restrictions for purposes of struggling for markets and ditching competitors," the head of state noted.

"We are confident that keeping and strengthening the multilateral system with the World Trade Organization in its center is in the interests of the entire global community," Putin added.