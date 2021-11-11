Russian, Argentinian presidents discuss cooperation in struggle against pandemic

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez, the Kremlin’s press-service said on Thursday. Among other things they discussed bilateral cooperation in the struggle against the novel coronavirus.

"The mutual determination was confirmed to strengthen Russian-Argentinian strategic partnership and practical cooperation in various fields. Special attention was paid to interaction in the struggle against the coronavirus infection," the news release reads.

The two leaders agreed to continue contacts.