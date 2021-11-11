Putin, Merkel confirm importance of settling situation on Belarusian-EU border

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation on the Belarusian border with EU countries in a phone conversation for the second time in two days. As the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday, they upheld the importance of the swiftest settlement of the current migration crisis.

"The discussion of the situation on Belarus’ borders with EU countries continued. The importance of the swiftest settlement of the acute migration crisis that has emerged in accordance with international humanitarian norms was confirmed," the statement said.

As the Kremlin noted, the Russian leader supported the restoration of contacts between EU countries and Belarus in order to resolve this problem.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.