Mali counting on Russia’s aid to withstand existential threat, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Mali is counting on Russia’s help to pull through the current situation where the country’s very existence is under threat, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said Thursday during a meeting with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"Every time our country was in a difficult situation, Russia was always there, helping and supporting us. Right now, we are in this exact kind of situation, so we can ask our friend for help. The very existence of the Republic of Mali is now under threat, efforts and attacks are made against our country, they are still there, unfortunately, and some even want to punish Mali for the choice it is making," Diop said.

"We are currently going through a period of transition, and we are hoping to return to a normal, constitutional environment as soon as possible. However, there are, of course, some prerequisites to be met to normalize the environment. First and foremost, this means deciding how to guarantee security in the country, both in terms of public security and food safety," the minister added.

Mali would like to "strengthen its strategic cooperation" with Russia in a number of areas, Diop said. "Our relationship has deep historical roots. As you are quite aware, the USSR had been backing Mali up since the country became independent. We especially would like to thank you for the contribution the Russian Federation is making to our country’s development, specifically in such areas as training skilled workers and military officers, and technological support. It should be mentioned that 80% of all our technical equipment is Russian-made," he explained.