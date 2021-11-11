Russia to continue to help Mali strengthen defenses, honor all agreements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia has confirmed the intention to provide further assistance to Mali to strengthen its defenses and to comply with all of its previous agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop on Thursday.

"We confirmed our interest in the further development of military-technical cooperation that has a rich history, and of our military ties. Corresponding agreements were signed on this score over previous years and we will comply with them in various ways, including support for the Mali government’s efforts in strengthening the country’s defenses, the more so, in the face of the threat of terrorism, which still remains," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow would continue to support Bamaco in the UN Security Council "in the context of the search for ways of settling conflicts in Africa."

"Our stance is fundamental and not prone to change: the Africans should be entitled to the right to devise solutions of their problems on their own, while the international community should furnish the required support," Lavrov said.

Mali has seen two military coups since August 2020. In the first one, on August 18, 2020, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was deposed. A group of army officers appointed Bah Ndaw as Mali’s interim president. On May 26, he was overthrown by the same group of officers. The Constitutional Court appointed Vice-President Assimi Goita as transitional interim president. At that moment the new leadership reaffirmed the commitments assumed by the authorities in September 2020 to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in February 2022.