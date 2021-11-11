EU unlikely to hit Aeroflot with sanctions, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. European sanctions against Russia’s Aeroflot Airlines are unlikely, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Thursday.

"We have doubts that things will go as far as that because that would make it an outlandish story, but on the other hand, knowing how fast Europe makes decisions on sanctions as an all-purpose response to any situation that may arise, nothing would be surprising,'’ he noted.

He made the comments in response to reports that the EU is considering sanctions against Aeroflot as part of new restrictions against Belarus over the migrant crisis on its EU border.

Bloomberg earlier reported, citing an anonymous EU official, that Brussels is considering introducing sanctions against the Russian air carrier at the start of December over the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. Turkish Airlines could also be hit with sanctions, the report said. According to the EU, these air carriers allegedly transport migrants from Middle East countries to Minsk, who later seek to cross into Poland.