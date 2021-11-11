Russia has full control of situation around US Black Sea activity, senior diplomat affirms

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow has full control of the situation regarding the US naval exercises in the Black Sea and is ready to respond to any provocation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Thursday.

"The situation is under full control, and a response will be found to any provocation, as we repeatedly demonstrated in the past," he assured.

‘’The US and NATO policy in this region, and in general along the contact line between Russia and the alliance in other regions of the world had better have more responsibility and attention to such aspect as the Russian proposals for de-escalation. They remain in force. If they are not resolved, the responsibility for that totally lies with NATO," the senior diplomat said.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that US Navy ships arrived for a multinational exercise in the Black Sea region held by the United States European Command. According to the ministry, USS Porter, a guided-missile destroyer; USNS John Lenthall, a replenishment oiler; and USS Mount Whitney, a command ship, are in the area.

The Defense Ministry said that the US forces were holding unscheduled activities and created a multinational group of armed forces in close proximity to the Russian border. Russia’s top brass said the actions were a destabilizing factor for the region and are in part aimed at military expansion over Ukrainian territory. The Russian armed forces are monitoring the situation, it said.