EU should discuss its concerns over migration crisis directly with Minsk — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow believes that Brussels should discuss its concerns over the situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian and Belarusian-Polish border directly with Minsk, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

"Of course, Russia can influence the situation. This influence consists in the fact that we publicly say that if the European Union is so much concerned over the border situation, it should enter into a contact with the Belarusian authorities in accordance with normal diplomatic practice," the high-placed Russian diplomat told TASS.

"This is what has to be done today but, judging by everything, the European Union is not ready for this," he said.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where illegal migrants are seeking to cross into EU territory, escalated on November 8. Several thousand migrants have approached the Polish border from Belarus and are refusing to leave the area. Some of them have attempted to venture into Polish territory by breaking a barbed wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of deliberately provoking the crisis and called for more sanctions against Belarus.

For his part, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Western countries are to blame for these developments because it is precisely their actions that have caused people to flee countries ravaged by wars triggered by the West.