Senior Russian diplomat urges US to work on its mistakes in stabilizing ties with Moscow

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Biden administration continues to make many mistakes in stabilizing relations with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday commenting on the statements made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Wednesday, Blinken reported that Washington has no clarity over Moscow’s intentions regarding the Ukrainian border situation, and in addition made a statement that just like in 2014, Russia allegedly "may make a serious mistake".

"The US administration, which was in power at that time, was not a stranger by its party affiliation to those who are now in office in Washington. It made and continues to make a lot of mistakes, including in the development, or rather, the lack of at least relative stabilization of relations with us," he said.

Ryabkov added that Moscow is ready to harmonize relations with the United States, and American colleagues "need to work on their mistakes."