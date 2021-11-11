PACE, OSCE should aid refugees stuck on Belarusian-Polish border, says Duma speaker

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. International organizations should aid refugees stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border and not dodge their responsibility, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reported on Thursday in his Telegram channel.

"Under the current situation, it would be proper for international organizations - the Council of Europe, PACE, the OSCE and the European Parliament - to stop shifting responsibility and help [these] refugees," Volodin said.

According to him, what is happening today is the consequence of "the long-term policy of the United States and the European Union" towards the Middle East. "The majority of refugees came from countries where NATO troops were stationed in order to build democracy according to their own way and impose their own standards. Libya, Iraq, Syria - none of these countries have benefited from the West’s international expansion. And now citizens of these countries are forced to seek asylum," Volodin pointed out.

He stressed that "the European Union is in no rush to help Belarus in this predicament, just like it was done, for example, with Turkey or Italy. Conversely, Poland, with their consent and contrary to all humanistic values, used tear gas and firearms against people. We won’t hear any statements condemning such extreme actions. They brandish their weapons and threaten Belarus with sanctions instead. This is nothing more than double standards!" Volodin stressed.

According to him, Minsk’s stance deserves respect "as opposed to those who created the problem through their actions. For our part, we will support Belarus which is in a difficult situation, faced with an influx of migrants," Volodin added, emphasizing that the issue will be raised at the upcoming session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland exploded on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side and wouldn't leave the area. Some of them have tried to penetrate into Poland by cutting razor wire fences. The European Union accuses Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and calls for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko blamed the situation on Western countries themselves, since their action had forced these people to flee their war-ravaged homelands.