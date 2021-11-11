Russian delegation's head says in OSCE Moscow focused on supporting stability in Black Sea

VIENNA, November 11. /TASS/. Russia favors supporting peace and stability in the Black Sea region, whereas the actions of extraregional forces in this sea area add military and political tensions, Konstantin Gavrilov, who is leading the Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna, said at a meeting of the OSCE Forum on security cooperation on Wednesday.

"I would like to emphasize that our country favors supporting peace and stability in the Black Sea region. We are convinced that the countries adjacent to the coast have everything necessary to solve the issues related to common security independently, relying on the existing cooperation mechanisms. The actions of extraregional forces in the Black Sea area only add unnecessary military and political tensions, and we urge them to refrain from ill-considered provocations," Gavrilov said. "The Black Sea Navy Fleet of the Russian Federation fulfills a set of actions on control over the actions of foreign vessels," he added.