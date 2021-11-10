Brexit could afford opportunity for London to improve relations with Moscow, says envoy

LONDON, November 11. /TASS/. The UK’s withdrawal from the European Union could afford the opportunity for London to improve the relationship with Moscow, but the British authorities prevent this possibility from translating into action, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview broadcast by the British Sky News TV channel on Wednesday.

"I think that there was a good chance when UK has withdrawn from the European Union for the United Kingdom to establish [a] new and better relationship with Russia. It gives many new opportunities, for businessmen as well," he said.

"We do believe that there are opportunities for mutually beneficial trade… and for better exchanges between us, and we are expecting that British government will come to this conclusion pretty soon," Kelin noted, adding that no negotiations on conclusion of a trade agreement between the two countries are underway now. Joint intergovernmental commissions on trade and energy have also been nulled at the initiative of the British side, the diplomat said.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on February 1, 2020 after three years of negotiating exit conditions. Brussels and London have agreed on a transitional period, during which all European standards applied to the United Kingdom. It expired on January 1, 2021.